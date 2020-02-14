Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Hits $107,836.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 4% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $107,836.00 and $679.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00330125 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021357 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035587 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,298,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,163,900 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.