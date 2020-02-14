Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Beam has a total market cap of $51.95 million and $43.33 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00009096 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,349,840 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

