Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of BBGI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

