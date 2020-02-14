Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 264,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,155,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $155.39 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.61.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

