Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,611 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,684,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $187.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.