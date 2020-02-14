Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.