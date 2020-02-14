Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 7,794 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.