Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $238.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.75.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

