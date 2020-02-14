Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

