Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $15.75 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

PEP stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $147.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average is $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

