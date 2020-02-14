Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 233.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $118.05.

