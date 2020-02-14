Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,477 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $54,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

PFE stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.