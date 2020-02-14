Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1,213.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.06200153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00126926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,688,247 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

