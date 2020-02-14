Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,261,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.