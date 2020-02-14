Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

