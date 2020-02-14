Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,513.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,049.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,431.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,296.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,529.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

