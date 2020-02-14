Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 60,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,949 shares of company stock worth $25,290,546 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 498.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 532,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 443,509 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 721.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 261,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 431,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

