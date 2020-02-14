Benchmark Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $42.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

CARG stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $75,279.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,803.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $4,679,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,517 shares of company stock worth $27,319,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after buying an additional 957,321 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CarGurus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

