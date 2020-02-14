Berenberg Bank Boosts Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s current price.

FDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,590.50 ($20.92).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.85 million and a PE ratio of 30.32. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,318.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,136.30.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.