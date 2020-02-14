Berenberg Bank Lowers Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 790

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 707.20 ($9.30).

Get Plus500 alerts:

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 880.20 ($11.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 784.58. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The firm has a market cap of $984.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

In other news, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.