Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 13,712 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.22% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

