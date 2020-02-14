Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 18,500 Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.37% of York Water worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in York Water in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in York Water in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in York Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in York Water by 77.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.23. York Water Co has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YORW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

