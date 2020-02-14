Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $273.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.18 and its 200 day moving average is $240.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

