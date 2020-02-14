Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 17,200 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of RMR Group worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RMR Group by 1,085.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,804 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in RMR Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,880 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

