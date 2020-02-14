Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,850 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $131.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

