Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.