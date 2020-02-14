Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 141,183 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.70 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

