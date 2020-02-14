Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,401 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,088 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.