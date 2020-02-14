Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

