Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 304,186.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

