Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 290.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

PBH opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.