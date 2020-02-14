Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,111,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 129,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 124,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

SASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.