Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,992.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,628 shares of company stock worth $1,161,737. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

AMPH opened at $19.29 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

