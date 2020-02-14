Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,345 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $17.85 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.61%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

