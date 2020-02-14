Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1,283.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.27% of HomeStreet worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. HomeStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.