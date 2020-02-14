Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alexander’s worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALX opened at $324.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.88 and a 200-day moving average of $343.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.41. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.77 and a 52-week high of $394.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

