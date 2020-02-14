Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Allstate by 19.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

