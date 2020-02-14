Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 213.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Varex Imaging worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 719,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 153,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VREX opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

