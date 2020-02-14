Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

