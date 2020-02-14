Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $812.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

