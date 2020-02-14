Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 234.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Rambus worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $490,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

RMBS opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

