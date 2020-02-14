Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $58.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

