Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,379 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

