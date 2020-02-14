Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

BHGE opened at $22.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

