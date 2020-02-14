Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $2,405,137. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $259.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.92 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.57. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 15.76.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

