Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.