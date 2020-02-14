Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after buying an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,667,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

