Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 24,923 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Argo Group worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Argo Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Group by 6,534.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 741,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Argo Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Argo Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,917,000.

ARGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Shares of ARGO opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

