Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 35,120 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 29.9% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 63.30%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.