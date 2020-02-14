Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 38,200 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of BK opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

